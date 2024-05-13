12 job seekers get bail

A Dhaka court yesterday granted bail to 12 job seekers in a case filed over their Saturday's demonstration in the capital's Shahbagh.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Ahmed passed the order after they filed bail petitions with the court, said a court police.

Earlier in the day, Shahbagh Police Station Sub-inspector Alamin produced the 12 -- Rima Akter, Sharmin Akter Bristy, Manik Das, Mamun Rashid Ratan, Al-Amin, Abdul Hakim, Azam Mohammad, Fatema Akter, Humayun Kabir, Saddam Hossain, Sheikh Farid and Mohammad Rasel -- before the court.

Meanwhile, the job seekers yesterday protested against their arrests, in front of the Raju sculpture on the Dhaka University campus.

On Saturday, Sub-inspector SM Elis Mahmud filed a case with Shahbagh Police Station against 14 protestors and some 400 to 500 unknown people, bringing allegations against them of arson, road obstruction and impeding police duties.

Around 50-60 job seekers participated in Saturday's demonstration in Shahbagh, demanding an increase in the age limit to apply for government jobs from 30 to 35.