Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Sep 8, 2024 12:54 AM
Last update on: Sun Sep 8, 2024 01:13 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

12 Bangladeshi land in Ctg from UAE

Star Digital Report
Sun Sep 8, 2024 12:54 AM Last update on: Sun Sep 8, 2024 01:13 AM

A total of 12 Bangladeshi out of 57, who were arrested by the UAE for demonstrating in the Arab country during the uprising in Bangladesh, returned to Bangladesh tonight.

They landed in Chattogram in two flights of Air Arabia from UAE at around 8:40pm, said airport sources.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Group Captain Shaikh Abdullah Alamgir, Director of Chattogram Shah Amanat Airport told The Daily Star the Bangladeshis were received at the airport by officials and officers of BRAC Migration Programme.

"One arrived from Sharjah and the rest of the 11 arrived in Abu Dhabi. After completing the paperwork, they will leave the airport for their respective residences," he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
সংস্কার কমিশন
|ব্যাংক

রোববার থেকে থাকছে না ব্যাংক থেকে টাকা তোলার সীমা

‘আগামীকাল থেকে গ্রাহকরা যেকোনো অংকের অর্থ উত্তোলন করতে পারবেন।’

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ইতিহাস

২০১১ সালে যেভাবে বাতিল হয়েছিল তত্ত্বাবধায়ক সরকার

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification