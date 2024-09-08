12 Bangladeshi land in Ctg from UAE

A total of 12 Bangladeshi out of 57, who were arrested by the UAE for demonstrating in the Arab country during the uprising in Bangladesh, returned to Bangladesh tonight.

They landed in Chattogram in two flights of Air Arabia from UAE at around 8:40pm, said airport sources.

Group Captain Shaikh Abdullah Alamgir, Director of Chattogram Shah Amanat Airport told The Daily Star the Bangladeshis were received at the airport by officials and officers of BRAC Migration Programme.

"One arrived from Sharjah and the rest of the 11 arrived in Abu Dhabi. After completing the paperwork, they will leave the airport for their respective residences," he added.