11th JS ends last session before polls

The current parliament held its last sitting yesterday.

Lawmakers from the Awami League and the Jatiya Party gave emotional speeches and recollected their activities in the House in the five years starting on January 30, 2019.

With yesterday's last sitting of the 25th session, the ongoing 11th parliament concluded assembly as there will be no more sessions before the next general election.

The 12th parliament will be formed through the national polls.

Interestingly, three more persons who are waiting to be elected MPs in by-polls for the 11th parliament cannot sit in the session for a single minute.

The constituencies are Patuakhali-1, Brahmanbaria-2 and Laxmipur-3.

By-elections to Brahmanbaria-2 and Laxmipur-3 will be held on November 5 and by-polls to Patuakhali-1 on November 27.

The ongoing parliament saw record deaths of 31 MPs, mostly from the ruling AL, according to sources at the Parliament Secretariat.

The tenure of this parliament is till January 29 next year.

There is a constitutional obligation to conduct the next election within 90 days before the tenure of a parliament expires. Accordingly, the countdown to the polls started on November 1.

No obligation is to convene a session of the parliament during the election period. It also has no obstacle in calling the parliament session.

According to Parliament Secretariat sources, the total working days of the 11th parliament were 272. Some 165 bills were passed. The last session started on October 22.

Although the session lasted for nine working days, a record of 25 bills were passed. Seven of them were passed on the last day of the session yesterday, which is also a record of passage of bills on a day.

Earlier, 19 bills were passed in the last session of the 10th parliament.

The current parliament has also recorded in terms of the number of parliamentary sessions.

The seventh, eighth, and tenth parliaments had a maximum of 23 sessions each.

Parliament Secretariat sources said that except for Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury, Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina was present in the current parliament for the longest time.

Opposition leader Raushon Ershad was present for 52 days. Due to illness, she had to stay abroad for treatment for a long time.

Several JP lawmakers yesterday highly lauded the Speaker for her fair and neutral role in conducting the House proceedings.

Senior AL MP Tofail Ahmed thanked the Speaker and said he was not sure whether he could meet newly elected MPs in the next parliament.