118 deaths in 11 days

A total of 118 people died of dengue in the first 11 days in November, leading to an average daily death toll of 10.72.

In the last 24 hours till 8:00am yesterday, six more deaths due to dengue were reported, while 1,512 dengue patients were hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The DGHS data also revealed that 18,909 people have so far been infected with the mosquito-borne disease this month, with an average of 1,719 people being infected per day.

In comparison to the last three months' data, the daily average death toll and infections are decreasing. In August the figures were 11.03 and 2,321.80, in September 13.20 and 2,653.26, and in October 11.58 and 2,186.09 per day.

Dr Benazir Ahmed, a former member of the National Immunisation Technical Advisory Group of the health ministry, said dengue has now become a year-long threat.

"All our efforts to control mosquitoes didn't work and thus, we're experiencing high numbers of cases and deaths every month. Our mosquito-control activities need to be successful. However, it's not possible to achieve this overnight," he said.

Dengue has so far claimed at least 1,466 lives this year and infected nearly 2,90,084 people, making this the deadliest outbreak since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

According to DGHS data, 6,373 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals at present, while 2,82,245 have so far been released.

Last year, 281 dengue patients died while 62,382 patients were hospitalised.