117 acres reclaimed, but encroachers creep back in

Freed WDB land in Ctg occupied again

Just a month after a major eviction drive, land reclaimed by the Water Development Board (WDB) has once again come under fresh encroachment, raising concerns over the sustainability of the operation.

Several plots, part of the more than one hundred acres of land cleared during the July 13–15 drive, have reportedly seen the return of former occupiers. Makeshift structures have already been set up in some areas, while in others vehicles are once again being parked on WDB property.

The eviction drive, conducted from Halishahar to Kattali in the port city, had recovered valuable government land after many years of illegal occupation. The operation cost around Tk 20 lakh. With fresh encroachment already underway, locals said the effort and resources spent have effectively gone in vain.

During a visit yesterday, this correspondent observed that grabbers have once again started constructing structures on the reclaimed land.

In Alif Corporation area near Outer Ring Road of North Kattali, around a hundred vehicles were found parked on the reclaimed land, while at least two makeshift tea stalls had been set up. In the Khejurtola area, previously demolished structures had been rebuilt and fishing nets stored.

Lokman Hakim, a local resident, said, "The public money spent on the eviction drive has gone to waste, as the authorities have failed to prevent the encroachers from returning."

According to WDB data, the agency reclaimed 117 acres of land from illegal occupation, which 39 influential individuals had long held illegally. Among them were a former city mayor, an ex-member of parliament, and several former ward councillors.

Land in both mouzas reportedly sells for Tk 10 to 12 lakh per decimal. Even at an average of Tk 10 lakh per decimal, the total value of the recovered land stands at around Tk 1,170 crore, officials said.

Contacted, KM Julfikar Tareq, superintending engineer of WDB Chattogram, said they had sought a budget from the ministry to install barbed wire fencing to keep the reclaimed land free from encroachment.

"We are yet to get any allocation for it," he said.

He claimed that even if the encroachers return, they would not be able to reoccupy the land, as fencing work would begin once the budget is approved.

"And if any new structures are built, we will demolish them again," he added.

Meanwhile, many individuals, including some from the list of previous encroachers, have already applied to lease portions of the reclaimed land, sources said.

But Tareq said they have no plan to lease out the land at this time.