11.4pc in Bangladesh thalassemia carriers

Says BBS study

Around 11.4 percent of people in the country are thalassemia carriers, according to a new study by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

According to BBS data, 11.9 percent of men are thalassemia carriers, while the percentage is 11.2 among women.

However, there is no government data on the number of thalassemia patients in the country or how many children have thalassemia.

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that results in abnormal haemoglobin, leading to anaemia. A carrier of thalassaemia is someone who carries at least one of the faulty genes that causes thalassaemia, but does not have it themselves.

The findings of "National Thalassemia Survey 2024," for which the blood of 8,680 people was tested across the country, were presented at BBS auditorium in the capital yesterday.

Of the carriers, 11.9 percent are 14 to 19-year-olds, 12 percent are 20 to 24-year-olds, 10.3 percent are 25 to 29, and 11.3 percent are 30 to 35, the study result showed.

According to the survey, the highest number of thalassemia carriers are found in Rangpur division (27.70 percent), followed by Rajshahi (11.30 percent) and Chattogram (11.20 percent). Dhaka division has 8.60 percent of the carriers.

Moderating the event, Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, director general of BBS, said the findings of this research will play an important role in policymaking on thalassemia.

Muhammad Wahiduzzaman, secretary for Statistics and Informatics Division, said, "Being a thalassemia carrier does not mean an individual is a thalassemia patient. Rather, when one carrier marries another, the disease can occur in their children."

Thalassemia leads to a condition called anaemia, characterised by weakness, fatigue, feeling faint, shortness of breath, and stunted growth, he added.

Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker, state minister for planning, and Dr Shahanz Arefin, additional secretary of Health Services Division, also spoke at the event.