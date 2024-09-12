114 RMG units shut

Warehouse set afire in Gazipur

Smoke billows from the warehouse of Big Boss Corporation in Gazipur city’s Kashimpur area yesterday afternoon after workers from nearby factories, agitating over unpaid salaries, set it on fire around 1:00pm. Photo: Collected

Amid labour unrest, a total of 114 garment factories in Gazipur and Ashulia industrial areas were closed yesterday, according to Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

Of them, 54 were shut on a "no work, no pay" basis under a provision of the labour law, the trade body said.

In the afternoon, agitating workers set fire to a warehouse of Big Boss Corporation in Gazipur city's Kashimpur area.

In another incident, several hundred workers of Partex Beverage Ltd demonstrated in front of the factory in Gazipur's Bangla Bazar area to press home their 18-point demand, including fixing a minimum wage of Tk 12,500.

Workers have been staging demonstrations in Ashulia, Zirabo, Savar and Gazipur, primarily home to export-oriented garment factories, since August 31 demanding better pay and regularisation of contractual employees.

Their other demands include payment of arrear wages, increasing allowances and benefits, and ensuring equal opportunities for the employment of male and female workers.

Md Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, said some workers of the 54 factories entered their units, but they were sitting idle. However, they did not take to the streets, he added.

In Ashulia's Palash Bari area, Pearl Garments reopened yesterday after several days, but the workers refused to resume work.

A large number of police and army personnel were deployed in front of the factory as some workers gathered inside.

Yesterday afternoon, some factories in Jamgara, Narsinghapur, and Pukurpar areas were vandalised by agitating workers, leading the factory authorities to shut their units.

In Gazipur city's Kashimpur, a group of workers from nearby factories set the warehouse of Big Boss Corporation ablaze around 1:00pm, said Abdullah Arefin, deputy assistant director of Gazipur fire service.

In another incident, several hundred workers of Partex Beverage in Gazipur staged demonstrations in front of the factory for several hours since 9:00am, said Gazipur Industrial Police Inspector Suman Mia.

Partex Beverage General Manager Roudra Alam said, "We could not take any initiative to meet their [workers] demands. That is why they are continuing demonstrations."

Our correspondent in Savar and Gazipur contributed to this report.