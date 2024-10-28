114 deaths and rising

Rumana holds her five-day-old son in her arms while sitting inside a mosquito net at Mugda Medical College and Hospital yesterday. She was admitted to the hospital with dengue fever on October 20, where she gave birth to the baby boy through a C-section on Wednesday while fighting the viral disease. While the baby is in good health, the mother is yet to fully recover. Photo: Palash Khan

With three days left in October, the total number of dengue deaths has reached 114, marking the highest monthly toll this year.

This October also records the second-highest death count in a month since Bangladesh's first dengue outbreak in 2000; the highest was 359 deaths in October 2023, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

This year, September saw 80 deaths, August 27, July 12, and June 8.

Till yesterday, the total dengue death toll this year stood at 277, with cases climbing to an all-time high. Experts predict that both deaths and cases will rise further, with dengue likely persisting year-round.

Lack of effective action by Dhaka city corporations in identifying and eliminating Aedes mosquito clusters, and insufficient surveillance in district towns are key factors behind the outbreak. — GM Saifur Rahman, entomologist

Experts attribute this year's high fatality rate to inadequate mosquito control, delayed hospitalisation, the high prevalence of Den-2 virus strain, multiple infections, and diagnostic errors.

Entomologist Manzur A Chowdhury warned that cases may peak in November but will not drop significantly afterward, suggesting dengue infections could continue until February.

GM Saifur Rahman, an entomologist from National University, criticised the lack of effective action by the Dhaka city corporations in identifying and eliminating Aedes mosquito clusters, pointing to insufficient surveillance in district towns as a key factor in the outbreak.

He recommended that the government implement robust surveillance to identify hotspots, enabling coordinated intervention by local authorities, community groups, and schools.

Dr Tahmina Shirin, director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), advised that anyone with a fever should consult a doctor immediately and stay hydrated with fluids like coconut water, saline, and fruit juices.

She also stressed keeping surroundings clean by removing stagnant water, which prevents mosquito breeding.

Dr HM Nazmul Ahsan, associate professor at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital highlighted that high-risk groups -- elderly individuals, pregnant women, infants, obese individuals, and those with comorbidities -- are more vulnerable to severe outcomes.

He emphasised immediate hospitalisation for symptoms like severe stomach pain, breathing difficulties, extreme weakness, gum or nose bleeding, and vomiting, warning that failure to hospitalise at this stage could lead to shock syndrome.

Dr Ahsan recommended consulting a doctor at the onset of fever and getting a Complete Blood Count (CBC) test on the third or fourth day, even if the initial NS1 dengue test is negative.