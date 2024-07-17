110 more hospitalised with dengue

A total of 110 patients were hospitalised with dengue fever in 24 hours till yesterday morning.

Of the patients, 48 were hospitalised in Dhaka city, while the rest were outside the capital, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 417 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 4,788 dengue cases and 48 deaths have been reported since January 1, 2024. Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.