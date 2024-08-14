Bangladesh
Baharam Khan
Wed Aug 14, 2024 05:37 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 05:52 PM

Bangladesh

11 secretaries' contracts cancelled in major reshuffle of civil admin

Baharam Khan
Wed Aug 14, 2024 05:37 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 05:52 PM
Jahangir Alam, secretary of the public security division of the home ministry, was sent to forced retirement as the interim government made major personnel changes to the country's civil administration today.

The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government also cancelled contractual appointments of 11 officials of secretary or similar rank, Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, senior secretary of the public administration ministry, told The Daily Star.

Jahangir also served as secretary of the Election Commission during the last national election held on January 7, which was boycotted by almost all opposition political parties including BNP.

Those whose contracts were cancelled are: National Board of Revenue chairman (senior secretary, NBR), Investment Development Board executive chairman (senior secretary, BIDA), National Parliament senior secretary, Planning Division senior secretary, civil aviation and tourism ministry senior secretary, road transport and highways department secretary, rail ministry secretary, science and technology ministry secretary and agriculture secretary, and PMO principal coordinator (SDG affairs).

The contractual appointment of Khairul Islam, who was in the position of secretary, as a member of the Investment Development Board (BIDA) was also cancelled.

Lamiya Morshed, executive director of Yunus Centre, has been appointed principal coordinator of of SDG affairs of the chief adviser's office, sources in public administration ministry said.   

