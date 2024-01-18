11 MPs enough to shake up the House

Says Chunnu

As the opposition in parliament, Jatiyo Party will do whatever it takes to ensure the accountability of the government, said JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu yesterday.

"Wait and see what we can do in parliament to play the role of a strong opposition," he said at the JP chairman's office in Banani. "Eleven MPs are enough to shake up the parliament," said Chunnu.

Having 40 to 50 MPs from the party in parliament matters little if they do not raise their voices against the government's faults, he said.

"But you will see how the parliament will be shaking when five to 10 MPs speak boldly against the government," Chunnu added. "Jatiyo Party MPs will raise their voices in favour of the people no matter how many seats we have in the house."

When asked whether JP will be considered the opposition as 62 independent candidates may also form an opposition alliance, he said, "It is under the Speaker's jurisdiction to recognise who will play the role of opposition."

JPPP TO SIT TODAY

Meanwhile, Jatiyo Party Parliamentary Party (JPPP) will hold a meeting at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban today, Hafiz Uddin, a JP lawmaker, told The Daily Star.

In the meeting, JPPP will discuss the party's role in the 12th parliament.

Besides, the leader, deputy leader, and chief whip of the opposition will be selected in the meeting.

JP sources said party chairman GM Quader and senior co-chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud are likely to become the opposition leader and deputy leader of the opposition, respectively.

Besides, Chunnu will be selected as the opposition chief whip.