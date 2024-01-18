11 int’l flights diverted from Dhaka amid dense fog

A total of 11 international flights bound for Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka were diverted to different airports, including Hyderabad and Kolkata, due to dense fog yesterday.

Flight operations at the Dhaka airport were also disrupted for around six hours amid fog.

Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of HSIA, said the 11 flights were diverted to Sylhet, Chattogram, Hyderabad, and Kolkata airports between 4:15am and 10:15am yesterday.

The diverted flights started returning to Dhaka after the visibility became normal around 10:45am, he added.

After hovering in the sky for around 30 minutes, a flight of Saudi Arabian Airlines was diverted to Hyderabad Airport as it failed to land at HSIA.

One flight each of US-Bangla, Salam Air, and Biman Bangladesh Airlines were diverted to Kolkata Airport.

The rest of the flights were diverted to Sylhet and Chattogram airports.

Meanwhile, the flight schedules of different airlines were disrupted as several flights could not take off from Dhaka airport in time due to dense fog amid the prevailing cold wave in the country.

The country's lowest temperature yesterday was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius in Bandarban, while in Dhaka, the lowest temperature was recorded at 13.1 degrees Celsius.

According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department's forecast, moderate to dense fog may persist across the country during the night and early morning today and may continue till noon at some places.

Air navigation, inland river transport, and road communication may face temporary disruptions due to fog, the forecast added.