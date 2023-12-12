Bangladesh
Tue Dec 12, 2023 01:47 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 12, 2023 01:51 PM

11 Dhaka-bound int’l flights diverted due to dense fog

The flights started landing at the airport after 8:00am
Last update on: Tue Dec 12, 2023 01:51 PM
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. Star file photo

Eleven international flights bound for Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka were diverted to different airports, including Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Hyderabad and Kolkata, between 12:00am and 8:00am today due to dense fog.

Among the 11 flights, 10 were passenger flights and one was a freighter, Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of the Dhaka airport, told The Daily Star.

After 8:00am, the flights that were diverted started to land at the airport, added Kamrul Islam.

Daily activities of people in Dhaka and some parts of the country, including Kurigram and Lalmonirhat have been severely affected by the cold weather and dense fog.

push notification