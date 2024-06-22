10th Int’l Yoga Day celebrated at RU

The 10th International Day of Yoga was celebrated in Rajshahi University yesterday.

Marking the day, the Assistant High Commission of India in Rajshahi and Indian Council for Cultural Relations organised a session of Common Yoga Protocol at the university's gymnasium in association with RU.

This year's theme was "Yoga for Self and Society".

Lawmaker Shafqur Rahman, Indian Assistant High Commissioner Manoj Kumar, RU Vice-Chancellor Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar and pro-VC Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam were present at the session. The event was participated by a large number of people from all walks of life.