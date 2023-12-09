10th Digital Summit today

The Meghna Group of Industries, in collaboration with The Daily Star, will hold the 10th Digital Summit 2023 today.

The summit, themed "Innovation and Disruption: Guiding Through the Digital Terrain", aims to examine the intricacies of the digital marketing landscape by exploring how innovation can serve as a guiding force during times of disruption, said a press release.

The 7th Digital Marketing Award will be preceded by the summit recognising the best works.

The 10th Digital Summit, and 7th Digital Marketing Award 2023 is an initiative of Bangladesh Brand Forum.