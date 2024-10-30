108 arrested in last 3 days

As part of the ongoing special joint operations in the capital's Mohammadpur, the law enforces arrested 29 more suspects for their alleged involvement in mugging, robbery, and extortion.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and the Police Headquarters (PHQ) in two separate media releases disclosed the updates yesterday.

With the arrest, the total number of arrests has now risen to 108 in the last three days.

The ISPR release said an army team raided the Geneva camp in Mohammadpur on Monday night and arrested seven people, including drug dealer Bunia Sohel.

Two pistols, 20 rounds of bullets, and locally made weapons were recovered from the spot.

Besides these seven, in separate drives, the police arrested 13 people, and the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested nine.

Hafziur Rahman, Inspector (investigation) of the Mohammadpur Police Station, told this correspondent that they have set up two temporary police outposts inside the Geneva Camp to maintain law and order.

There are 20 police members in each outpost, he said.

On Saturday, residents, including students, held a demonstration in front of Mohammadpur Police Station, demanding enhanced security. Locals also gave a 72-hour ultimatum to improve the law and order.

Later on Saturday evening, the joint forces arrested 45 people from Mohammadpur and adjoining areas. On Sunday, 34 more people were arrested in different areas of Mohammadpur, of which 22 were arrested in joint drives.

According to sources, the criminal activities centring the Geneva camp in Mohammadpur have increased in recent times, especially during the changing circumstances after the fall of the Awami League government on August 5.

The criminal gangs, along with members of the teen gangs, got involved in different criminal offences, including mugging on different roads and areas of Mohammadpur.

Meanwhile, mugging has also been taking place in the neighbouring Dhanmondi area.

According to sources, five cases of snatching have been filed with Dhanmondi Police Station this month alone.

In addition, 16 snatchers have been arrested. However, local sources said that the mugging incident is happening almost every day on Mirpur Road and Satmasjid Road in Dhanmondi.

They alleged that there were no police or law enforcers in these areas during those incidents.

Md Masud Alam, deputy commissioner of Ramna Division Police, told The Daily Star, "Some incidents may have taken place in Dhanmondi… we have managed to detect and arrest criminals in some incidents, and we are working regarding the others. We have already increased vigilance and patrolling to ensure visible policing and prompt action."