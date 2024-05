A total of 10,638 candidates passed the preliminary test of 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations.

Bangladesh Public Service Commission published the results yesterday. The results are available on BPSC's website.

The test was held in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur, and Mymensingh on April 26.

A total of 2,54,561 candidates took part in the test.