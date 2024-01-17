10,500 students to get scholarships

As many as 10,500 students will get scholarships based on the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations in 2023.

Of them, 1,125 under nine general boards will be given merit scholarships while 9,375 general scholarships.

A notice, signed by Prof Nehal Ahmed, director general of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), was issued in this regard yesterday.

The education boards have been instructed to publish a gazette by January 21.

Those who will get the scholarship under the merit list will be provided Tk 825 per month and a lump sum of Tk 1,800 once a year.

Students under the general list will be given Tk 375 per month and a lump sum of Tk 750 once a year.