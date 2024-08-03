105 more held in nationwide drives

Police yesterday arrested at least 105 more people as the nationwide drives on alleged saboteurs as well as quota protesters and opposition activists continue.

Of them, 28 were arrested in the capital, and 77 in seven districts, said police. At least 52 were held in Noakhali, 17 in Rajshahi, and eight in Laxmipur, Madaripur, Bogura, Natore and Barishal.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police produced those arrested in the capital before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court yesterday. The court sent most of them to jail and placed some in custody.

At least 11,052 people have been arrested since the drives began on July 18. The arrestees include students, BNP, and Jamaat-Shibir leaders and activists.

Numerous cases have been filed accusing several thousand named and several hundred thousand unnamed individuals

The cases were filed mostly by the law enforcers at different police stations over violence, vandalism, arson, and killings.

Uunprecedented violence gripped the country since mid-July when students' protests for quota reform in government jobs turned violent due to attacks by ruling party men on protesters. More than 200 people have lost their lives since then.