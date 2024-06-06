102, the new hotline number of fire service

Fire Service and Civil Defence has introduced new hotline number 102 for any fire related emergency service.

The hotline number has been launched as it is easy to memorise than the existing land phone number and current hotline number 16163, says a press release.

Users of all operators except T&T landline will able to call at 102 now to get services.

The T&T landline users will be able to get the service soon, it added.

Besides, the 11-digit land phone number -- 0222 33 55555 while the previous hotline number 16163 will remain active till December 31.