102 killed in 27,624 fire accidents in 2023

Says fire service statistics

As many as 102 people were killed and 281 sustained burn injuries in 27,624 fire incidents across the country in 2023, according to Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

Of the deceased, 73 were men, and 29 women. At least 77 fire incidents were recorded in a day on average.

According to the fire service statistics, most of the fire incidents originated from electric short circuit, burning cigarettes, and gas pipeline leaks.

As per the statistics, the estimated loss caused by the fire was Tk 792,36,82,014, said Talha Bin Jashim, station officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence media cell.

Meanwhile, 48 firefighters were injured while one died in a road crash while he was heading to extinguish a fire, he said.

Of the total fire incidents, 9,813 incidents (35.52%) happened due to electric short circuit, 4,906 (17.76%) from burning cigarettes, 4,117 (15.11%) from oven, 923 (3.34%) from playing with fire, 770 (2.79%) from gas pipeline leakage, 124 (0.45%) from explosion of gas cylinder and boiler explosion and 87 fire incidents occurred due to firecrackers explosion, the statistics said.

Of the incidents, 3,334 fire accidents occurred in March, 3,141 in April, 3,235 in May, 2,646 in January, 2,713 in February and 2,450 in June last year.