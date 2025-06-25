100 young Bangladeshis commit to championing Commonwealth values

Around 100 young leaders from across Bangladesh have pledged to champion the values of the Commonwealth Charter following a two-day workshop in Dhaka from June 23 to 24, 2025..The Commonwealth secretariat organised the workshop in partnership with Bangladesh's Ministry of Youth and Sports

Around 100 young leaders from across Bangladesh have pledged to champion the values of the Commonwealth Charter following a two-day workshop in Dhaka from June 23 to 24, 2025.

The Commonwealth secretariat organised the workshop in partnership with Bangladesh's Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The workshop aimed to provide participants with a deeper understanding of the values enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter, including democracy, human rights and freedom of expression, said a press statement.

Participants, who came from diverse backgrounds, including media, civil society, minority groups and academia, have already started playing positive roles in their communities.

Through case studies and group discussions, participants examined how the values apply to the Bangladeshi context and developed action plans to promote them through their work.

They pledged actions, such as encouraging first-time voters to register, creating forums to amplify the voices of marginalised groups, especially women, serving as neutral facilitators to resolve local conflicts, and advocating for inclusion in policy making.

For many participants, the workshop was their first direct engagement with the Charter.

"I never thought the Charter could inform the work I already do," said Nafia Islam Faria, who runs a social enterprise in Dhaka. "But the discussions made me realise how its values connect to what I care about."

Nafia said the value that resonated most in today's climate was "tolerance, respect and understanding".

Nafia continued, "When I go back, I am committed to living out that value in how I work, engage online and respond to disagreement. That's how change starts."

'A moral compass'

Opening the workshop, Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, himself a young leader, described the Commonwealth Charter as a "moral compass" for 2.7 billion people across 56 nations.

He warned that when the values of the Commonwealth Charter are undermined, consequences for a nation can be profound.

Adviser Asif Mahmud continued, "This workshop is not only timely but also essential. By learning about the values of the Commonwealth Charter, our youth will be better prepared to contribute meaningfully to the ongoing nation-building process."

Commonwealth Assistant Secretary-General Prof Luis Franceschi urged the participants to turn Commonwealth values into action in everyday life.

He said: "You are already leading with your ideas, activism, startups and community work. Take these values back to your communities and bring them to life in how you live, lead and serve.

"The future of Bangladesh depends on the choices you make today. You may not be guaranteed success, but failure is guaranteed if you give up. So, don't give up. Stand up. Speak up. Lead forward. Choose actions that will make your communities and country proud."

Zaid Ekram, founder of the Bangladesh Liberty and Rights Forum, said: "The questions we explored motivated me to put Commonwealth values into practice."

He said he plans to use Commonwealth values to mobilise young people through his forum to advocate for the right to a safe and healthy environment to be enshrined in the Constitution.

Adopted in 2013, the Commonwealth Charter sets out the political, social, economic and environmental values and principles agreed by all member countries.

While in Dhaka, Luis is also leading a Commonwealth delegation to engage with the interim government of Bangladesh.

He greeted the chief adviser and met with the chief justice, advisers, senior officials, members of the diplomatic community and development partners.