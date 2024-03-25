100 shops, plyboard factory gutted

Fire engulfs over 100 shops in N'ganj, plyboard factory in Munshiganj Star Report

Two fire incidents occurred yesterday in Narayanganj and Munshiganj, resulting in damage to markets and factories. However, no casualties were reported from either of these incidents.

A fire broke out at Gausia kitchen market in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila, gutting over a hundred shops.

Saleh Uddin, deputy director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence, said, "The fire started around 3:15am. Ten fire engines brought it under control by 5:45am."

Petroleum and plastic hardware products fueled the flames, he added.

Meanwhile, in Munshiganj, a fire erupted at a plyboard factory in Gazaria upazila.

Witnesses reported the fire starting at 1:00pm. Fire service officials deployed twelve fire engines, but the blaze persisted till evening, said Rifat Mallik, station officer of Gazaria fire service.

Hiran Miah, 32, a worker at the factory, sustained burn injuries and was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.