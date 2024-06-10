100 hectares of arable land waterlogged for 10 years

For over a decade, nearly 100 hectares of fertile land in Jamalpur municipality have been submerged in water, rendered useless and overgrown with water hyacinths and other aquatic plants.

The root of the problem lies in the gradual disappearance of the Goba and Baniabazar canals, which once served as vital drainage channels. Encroachment upon these canals has significantly reduced their capacity to carry excess water away.

The unchecked filling of the canals has led to a vicious cycle: rainwater cannot be effectively drained, leading to waterlogging that worsens with each monsoon.

Villages like Sheikhervita, Chandra, Bogabait, Monirajpur, Kazirag, Shantinagar, Khupibari, Hatchadra, Dewpara, and Jogirkhupa, once known for their bountiful harvests, now face a bleak agricultural future. The waterlogged land is unsuitable for cultivation, leaving farmers with barren fields and lost income.

The problem worsened after the Roads and Highways Department constructed a bypass road to ease the town's traffic movement between BSCIC intersection and Mirza Azam intersection, said locals.

The bypass road passes through crop lands in an unplanned way instead of being connected with a bridge over the canal, thereby causing waterlogging in the adjacent areas as it is acting as an embankment and preventing excess water from receding through the canal.

Also, a culvert built in Sheikhervita area is unable to drain off receding water from the area as some locals blocked it by filling up with soil to construct structures on the culvert, without permission from the municipality authorities.

"Before the bypass road was constructed, at least some lands were arable and produced crops regularly. Now all lands have turned into enclosed waterbodies," said Delowar Hossain, a local farmer.

Abdul Khalek, a farmer from Monirajpur village, said, "Once I used to cultivate paddy, jute, sugarcane and vegetables in my lands here. Now I can no longer cultivate anything for past 10 years due to waterlogging."

Many others echoed them.

Kamrul Hasan, a resident of Shantinagar area, said, "Every time it rains, knee-deep water enters our houses and inundates the surrounding areas."

Jahangir Salim, president of Poribesh Rokkha Andolon, said, "We urged the municipality mayor to take steps to mitigate the waterlogging problem, but in vain. With most of the culvert being blocked, the whole town may face severe waterlogging in coming monsoon."

Rafiqul Islam, executive engineer of Water Development Board in Jamalpur, said they are planning to send a proposal to the authorities concerned to excavate Goba canal.

Sultan Mahmud, executive engineer of the Department of Public Health Engineering in Jamalpur, could not be reached over phone for his comment.

Zakia Sultana, deputy director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Jamalpur, said, "If the existing situation cannot be resolved, the around 100-hectare waterlogged lands may be brought under fisheries projects if the landowners show interest."

Faisal Ahmed, assistant engineer of Jamalpur Municipality, said they are now working with a master plan to address waterlogging issues and have submitted a proposal for a Tk 6 crore project.

Jamalpur Mayor Sanowar Hossain Sanu said they are taking steps against illegal encroachers.