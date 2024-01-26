100-day work plan to save environment

With the slogan "healthy environment, smart Bangladesh," the environment, forest and climate change ministry announced its 100-day work plan yesterday.

In this phase, the ministry will focus on its priority areas -- institutional capacity building, pollution control, waste management, environment, forest and biodiversity conservation, and climate change.

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury made the announcement at a press conference at the ministry.

The 100-day programme of his ministry began yesterday, and it will conclude on June 30.

"We want to point out our problems. First, we want to focus on the problems, and then we will strive to solve them on a priority basis," said the minister.

Saber said they will approve a revised road map on 100 percent usage of blocks in public construction projects, aiming to reduce air pollution and safeguard arable land.

At least one initiative will be taken against each source of air pollution, while drives will be carried out against at least 500 illegal brick kilns throughout the country, he added.

The ministry will take the initiative to formulate the national waste management plan, while measures will also be taken to introduce an online monitoring system at effluent treatment plants (ETPs) in industries.

Saber also declared the Bangladesh Secretariat a single-use plastic-free zone.

"We will take the initiative to develop a work plan to incorporate environmental issues into the school and college curriculum," said Saber.

The ministry will take measures to identify hills and water bodies across the country and to save them from encroachment, while actions will be taken to recover forest land and re-fix the penalty rate against environmental polluters, he added.

The ministry will also take action to finalise the Bangladesh Climate Development Partnership to deal with the adverse impacts of climate change.