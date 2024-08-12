Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Pabna
Mon Aug 12, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 12, 2024 12:10 AM

Bangladesh

100 AL men sued over killing of students

More than 100 activists of Awami League and its affiliated organisations have been sued on charges of killing two students during their anti-government movement in Pabna on August 4.

Md Dulal Uddin, father of one of the deceased, filed the case yesterday, said Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Rawshan Alom.

However, the OC declined to disclose the names of the accused for the sake of investigation.

"We are investigating the incident and trying to nab the culprits," he said.

The students brought out a procession in Pabna on August 4. Suddenly, the AL men opened fire on them at Traffic Intersection, leaving two students -- Md Jahidul Islam, 19, and Md Mahabub Hasan Niloy, 14 -- dead and many others injured, said sources.

