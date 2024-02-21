10-yr-old dies during circumcision at city hospital; 2 doctors arrested

A 10-year-old boy died last night after he was administered general anesthesia during a circumcision procedure at a private hospital in the capital's Malibagh.

The deceased was identified as Ahnaf Tahmin Ayham, a class-four student of Motijheel Ideal School and College.

Police arrested two doctors, SM Muktadir and Mahbub, of JS Hospital and Medical Checkup Centre (JSHMCC) following the death.

Awlad Hussain, officer-in-charge of Hatirjheel Police Station, said this morning that they made the arrests after Ahnaf's father Fakhrul Islam filed a case mentioning the names of three doctors and five other unnamed persons.

The family alleged that the boy died during circumcision, he said, adding that the arrestees were being interrogated.

Meanwhile, police closed down the hospital's activities.

Quoting the parents of the boy, police and relatives said doctors took the boy to the operation theatre around 8:00pm. He never regained consciousness after he was given general anesthesia. An hour later, the hospital authorities declared him dead.

The family members claimed they requested the doctors not to give him full anaesthesia, and conduct the procedure with local anesthesia. But they refused to do so.

The Daily Star could not reach hospital authorities for comment.

This is the second known child death in the capital related to a circumcision procedure since December 31 last year, when 5-year-old Ayaan, a nursery student at a private school, died at the United Medical College Hospital in Badda.

Doctors reportedly administered excessive anesthesia on Ayaan for the procedure without his parents' consent.