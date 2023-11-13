10-year-old treks to Annapurna Base Camp

Ctg 5th grader now eyes Kangchenjunga, Everest

Contrary to the notion that kids today are mostly confined to screens, Ahona Rida Zahra, a 10-year-old from Chattogram, has trekked to Annapurna Base Camp in the Himalayas, standing tall at 4,130 metres, last week.

Ahona is a fifth grader at Sunshine Grammar School in the port city.

The Annapurna Base Camp (ABC) serves as a primary hub for trekkers and mountaineers aiming to explore the surrounding Annapurna mountain range.

Reaching it involves a challenging trek with steep ascents, variable weather conditions, high altitude, demanding physical fitness and stamina.

"The snowy mountains surrounding me were so beautiful," she shared during a conversation with The Daily Star at her school.

"I aspire to explore even higher altitudes, like the Kanchenjunga Base Camp and Everest Base Camp," she added.

Accompanying her in this adventure was her father Aniket Chowdhury, an architect.

The father-daughter duo, part of an eleven-member team from Bangladesh, trekked 60 kilometres in seven days to reach the ABC. Organised by Rope 4, a Dhaka-based mountaineering platform, the team returned home on Thursday.

They depart for Kathmandu on October 30.

Mohammad Mohiuddin, founder of Rope 4, said Ahona's achievement at her age is unprecedented in Bangladesh.

FROM NAFAKHUM TO ABC

Ahona inherited her love for mountains and trekking from her father, who explored hiking during his student days. Three years ago, at the age of 8, Ahona showed her passion for hills by successfully climbing Nafakhum in Bandarban with her parents.

Encouraged by her enthusiasm, the family explored local hikes in Fatikchhari and Bandarban, discovering Ahona's joy in these outdoor adventures, said her father.

"We first noticed Ahona's physical and mental abilities when she easily passed different challenges at the Foy's Lake Base Camp in Chattogram," said her mother Evvana.

Seeing her interest, the family attended a day-long basic workshop on hiking organised by Ravelettes and Rope4 in Dhaka early October.

"Noticing her enthusiasm, Rope4 members Mahi and Taukir encouraged us to take Ahona to ABC trekking," she added.

Initially unsure, Ahona's father changed his mind after she successfully climbed Chandranath hills twice as part of the preparatory tasks with other Rope4 members.

Convinced by his daughter's passion, the duo, with Ahona leading the way, set out on an unforgettable journey to conquer the ABC in late October.

After arriving in Kathmandu on October 30, the team took an overnight bus to reach Pokhara on October 31 morning. From Pokhara, they embarked on a three and a half-hour motor ride to Jhinu, the trek's starting point.

The ascent to ABC started on October 31, culminating at an altitude of 4,130m on November 3, followed by a three-day descent, returning to Jhinu on November 6.

Ahona, dressed in a 6-layer jacket to brave the chilling cold, carried a 4kg bag on her back but yet appeared unfazed, mentioned Aniket.

She was never exhausted and was eager to see more even after hiking for hours, said the father, adding, "She was even walking faster than everyone and reached the basecamp well ahead of us."

Though she didn't experience mountain sickness while ascending, she had a brief nosebleed during the descent. However, it resolved after a half-hour rest.

Mohiuddin of Rope4 said, "We are proud of Ahona. Her parents deserve praise for letting her pursue her interests at such a young age."

Ahona's father said her teachers, especially the chairperson of the school, gave all out support and granted a 11-day leave for the expedition. Even her classmates and teachers gave a brief but warm reception to Ahona as she arrived at her campus yesterday morning.

Safia Ghazi Rahman, founder and chairperson of Sunshine Grammar School, adorned her with a garland of roses.

She said Ahona can be a role model for other students for showing such bravery at such a tender age.