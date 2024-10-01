Bangladesh
10 sand lifters held in Pabna

At least 10 sand lifters were arrested following a clash with locals over extracting sand illegally from Padma river in Char Kanthogazra area of Varara union under Pabna Sadar upazila on Sunday night.

The arrestees are: Altaf Sheikh, 30; Joynal Sheikh, 28; Ripon Sheikh, 26; Mostafa Sheikh, 28; Hredoy Sheikh, 22; Rakib Sheikh, 25; Abul Hashem, 36; Ismail Hossain, 60; and Suruj Jowarder, 36.

Of them, Rakib was injured and admitted to Pabna General Hospital in police custody.

Md Abdus Salam, officer-in-charge of Pabna Sadar Police Station, said a group of sand lifters led by Suruj and Ismail were extracting sand from the river illegally when locals tried to resist them and a clash ensued between the two groups.

The locals eventually beat up the sand lifters and later handed them over to police.

A case was filed with Pabna Sadar Police Station, the OC added.

