10 pushed back through Sherpur border

10 individuals were pushed back into Bangladesh through the border at Nalitabari upazila in Sherpur early today.

Lt Col Mahadi Hassan, commanding officer (CO) of BGB-39 Battalion in Mymensingh confirmed that the BSF pushed them back through the Ramchandrakura border area of the upazila around 5:00am.

According to the CO, the ten people – two men, four women, and four children – were from Sathkhira district, and had crossed to India two years ago for work.

They were later caught by Indian police with no proper documents and had come through the Nalitabari border, the official added.

They were handed over to Nalitabari police station this morning, the OC said.