Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Mon Nov 13, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 13, 2023 12:00 AM

Bangladesh
Dengue Outbreak

10 more die, 1,748 get hospitalised

Staff Correspondent
Mon Nov 13, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Nov 13, 2023 12:00 AM

At least 10 dengue patients died, two from Dhaka, in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

With the new deaths, the total number of deaths rose to 1,476, according to DGHS. At least 1,748 new dengue cases were reported yesterday.

The total number of dengue cases this year rose to 2,91,832, of which 1,03,578 were from Dhaka.

A total of 6,183 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment across the country. Among the total cases, 2,84,173 dengue patients have already been released.

