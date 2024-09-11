10 injured in AL factional clash

14 shops, 4 houses vandalised

At least 10 people were injured and 14 shops and four houses were vandalised during a clash between two rival groups of Awami League supporters in Faridpur on Monday night.

The incident took place at Jodunandi Bazar under Saltha upazila between supporters of Abdur Rab Mollah, president of Jodunandi union AL, and Md Kayum Mollah, a local AL leader.

Locals said there had been a longstanding conflict between Abdur Rab and Kayum Mollah over establishing supremacy in the area.

Some supporters of Kayum Mollah beat up two supporters of Abdur Rab at Jodunandi Bazar around 10:00pm on Monday and vandalised their three shops. Later 200-250 supporters of Abdur Rab arrived there and a clash between the two groups ensued, leaving at least 10 injured and 11 more shops and four houses vandalised.

Among the injured, two were admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Faridpur.

On information, police and army personnel went to the spot and brought the situation under control and detained two persons early yesterday, said Md Asaduzzaman, senior assistant superintendent of police (Nagarkanda Circle).

A complaint was lodged in this connection yesterday afternoon, he added.

Contacted, Abdur Rab and Kayum Mollah blamed each other for instigating the clash.