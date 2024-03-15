10 individuals to get Swadhinata Padak 2024

The government has nominated 10 distinguished persons for the "Swadhinata Padak 2024" (Independence Award), the highest civilian award, for their outstanding contribution to the nation.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification in this regard today.

Kazi Abdur Sattar, freedom fighter Sergeant Md Fazlul Haque (posthumous), and freedom fighter Shaheed Abu Nayeem Md Najib Uddin Khan (Khurram) (posthumous) will receive the award in the Independence and Liberation War category.

Mubarak Ahmed Khan has been selected in the Science and Technology category, Harishankar Das in Medical category, Rafiquzzaman in Cultural category, Firoza Khatun in Sports, and freedom fighter Oronno Chiran, Prof Md Obaidullah Baki and SM Abraham Lincoln in the Social Services category.