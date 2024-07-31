10 including 4 journalists hurt as police charge batons in Barishal

At least 10 people including four journalists were injured when police charged batons during a "March for Justice" programme in Barishal today.

The injured journalists are Jugantar photographer Shamim Ahmed, Jamuna TV photojournalist Hridoy Chandra Shil, NTV photojournalist Gobinda Saha, and SLT Tuhin of Barta24.

The four received primary treatment from Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, our local correspondent reports.

Tanvir Arafat, deputy commissioner of Barishal Metropolitan Police, confirmed the police action on the protesters.

The DC however expressed sorrow for the journalists' injuries.

Around 11:00am, some students started to march at Kathpatti Road in the city, but police stopped them, witnesses said.

Facing obstruction, the protesters engaged in an altercation with the police, who started to charge batons to disperse the protesters, leaving 10 people including the four journalists injured.

The students later entered Barishal City Corporation building where a scuffle took place between protesters and the city panel mayor-2 Enamul Haque Bahar.

Police managed to detain several protesters from different spots including Kathpatti Road and Fazlul Haque Avenue of the city, witnesses said.

Meanwhile, many students shave been staging demonstrations in front of the Barishal University and central bus terminal in the city.

The "March for Justice" programme of the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement was announced last night to protest mass killings, arrests, attacks, cases, disappearances of students and people across the country.