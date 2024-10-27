10 get Women of Inspiration Award 2024

Ten women have been given Women of Inspiration Award 2024 for contributions to their respective fields.

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh organised the award ceremony at a city hotel on Friday, where all JCI Bangladesh members from various local organisations participated, said a press release.

The awardees are: Eshita Sharmin in technology and development, Afsana Zarin in driving inclusion through innovation, Nadia Anwar in changing communities with social business, Barrister Miti Sanjana in ensuring justice through legal profession, Zareen Mahmud Hosein in empowering women, Zyma Islam in Fourth State journalism, Elita Karim in music for social change, Tasnia Farin in breaking stereotypes through entertainment, Firdausi Qadri in improving public health and medical science, and Farah Kabir in lifetime achievement for outstanding contribution to equality and Bangladesh development.

The chief guest of this ceremony was Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director, Transparency International Bangladesh; and the special guest was Nazma Mobarek, secretary, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.

The 2024 National President of JCI Bangladesh, Imran Kadir, also spoke at the event.

The keynote speech at the event was delivered by Rasheda K Choudhury, executive director (CEO) of Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE).

Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, "Women have played a pivotal role in shaping our society, and it is essential to acknowledge their achievements and inspire future generations."

Mukhlesur Rahman Sarker, additional secretary of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, praised the awardees for their accomplishments.