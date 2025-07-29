10 fishermen rescued after four days adrift in Bay of Bengal, 5 still missing

Ten of the 15 fishermen who went missing in the Bay of Bengal near Patuakhali's Kuakata have been rescued alive early today, after their trawler capsized during a storm on July 25.

Efforts are underway to locate the remaining five fishermen still missing.

The survivors were admitted to Kalapara Upazila Health Complex, while three of them; Rajib, 25, Rafique, 40, and Rahat, 33, were later transferred to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal in critical condition, said attending doctors.

Mahmud Hasan, officer-in-charge of Mohipur Police Station, said the fishing trawler went missing on July 25, prompting owner Kishore Hawlader to file a police complaint.

The rescued fishermen have been identified as Sagar, 22, Sagar-2 , 33, Rajib, 25, Rahat, 33, Ibrahim, 26, Hasan Akon, 33, and another Hasan, 30, from Kalapara's Alipur and Baliatali areas; Rafique, 40, and Harun, 27, from Amtali upazila in Barguna; and Harun, 45, from Noakhali.

The five still unaccounted for are Idris, Kalam, Nazrul, trawler master Abdur Rashid, and Gias Uddin -- all are from Mithagonj area of Kalapara upazila.

According to the rescued men, the group had set out from Mohipur on July 24 to catch hilsa.

On the morning of July 25, a sudden storm overturned their trawler, leaving them stranded at sea.

"We left with 15 men on July 24 to catch fish. A sudden storm overturned our trawler. We floated in the sea for six days, clinging to life jackets and broken floats," said survivor Hasan Akon.

"Eventually, two trawlers rescued us early today and brought us ashore."