10 directors of Ctg chamber resign

Ten directors of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) resigned from their posts yesterday amidst protests from a section of businessmen demanding their resignation and holding fair elections.

The ten directors include Vice President Raisa Mahbub, daughter of FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam, directors Mahfuzul Hoque Shah, Ahid Siraj Chowdhury Swapan, Akhter Uddin Mahmud, Abu Sufian Chowdhury, Md Akter Parvez, Engineer Iftekhar Hosen, Adnanul Islam, Alamgir Parvez and Md Rezaul Karim Azad

With them, a total of 12 directors out of 24 of the current board have resigned so far, confirmed CCCI Secretary Md Faruk.

He said the chamber president Omar Hazaz and the rest of the directors would resign on Monday.

Earlier on August 29, senior vice president Tarafder Ruhul Amin and director Jahirul Islam Chowdhury Alamgir resigned.

A group of business people under the banner of 'Bonchito Bybosayee Forum' arranged a human chain at least twice in last week demanding the immediate resignation of the present directors and holding a fair election of the chamber.

They alleged that the chamber body has been formed without a fair election in the last several terms.

The current body was formed last year when Omar Hazzaz, son of former local lawmaker MA Latif, was selected as the president.

The 24-member body was formed through nepotism and without any election, alleged former business leaders.