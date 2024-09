Anti-Corruption Commission has carried out a major reshuffle in the organisation with the transfer of 10 directors and 42 deputy directors, according to an office order issued today.

They have been transferred to various offices in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Narayanganj, Comilla, Kurigram, Dinajpur, Naogaon, Khulna and Chandpur districts.