10 Dhaka roads to go horn-free in Jan

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan yesterday said the government is set to announce 10 roads in Dhaka "horn-free" from January.

"Necessary amendments to the law will be made to promote a horn-free country," she said while speaking as the chief guest at the Grand Finale of the "Shahid Selim BUFT National Debate Competition 2024" held at BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology in Uttara, Dhaka.

She emphasised the need for everyone to drive responsibly and reduce horn use, and highlighted the crucial role of youth in raising public awareness.

