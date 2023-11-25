10 Bangladeshis trafficked to India return home

Ten Bangladeshis who were trafficked to India returned home this morning.

They were received by the Tamabil immigration police at the border checkpost. The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Guwahati handed the rescued individuals to their families.

Ranu Mia, officer-in-charge of the Tamabil Immigration Police check post, said, "We often handle such cases. We need increased awareness to combat human trafficking effectively."

Batskamem Nonibari, deputy superintendent of Joai District Jail in India's Meghalaya, said that many Bangladeshi victims are lured into India through various border points by brokers from both sides.

They were detained by Indian authorities as they entered illegally, he said.

According to family members and Assistant High Commission officials, the ten Bangladeshi victims were arrested at different times for illegal entry into Meghalaya. They were subsequently sent to jail by court orders.

Brac Migration took the initiative to bring back the victims after receiving information from their families. With the assistance of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Bangladesh High Commission in India, the process of bringing them back to Bangladesh was completed.