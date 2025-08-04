1 year on, TIB finds corruption, political violence still prevalent

Political violence left 121 people killed and 5,189 injured in 471 incidents in Bangladesh between August 2024 and June this year, according to a new report of the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

BNP was engaged in 92 percent of the violence, while Awami League accounted for 22 percent. Jamaat was involved in five percent of the instances and National Citizen Party was involved in one percent.

TIB researchers Shahzada Akram and Julkarnayeen presented the research: "One year of the fall of authoritarian government: expectations and achievement".

Besides, the political parties were found to be engaged in extortion, forcibly taking control of transport terminals and businesses, the research said.

"We have found the lack of respect for law among many of the political parties," said Julkarnayeen.

The research found that that political parties lack internal discipline, and further that they cannot take actions against the party men involved in these crimes, he added.

On the other hand, the interim government also has a tendency to overlook such activities, Julkarnayeen said.

"We also found unity among the party people for their personal gains," he added.

TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said the interim government has taken numerous initiatives for reforms but many of them are on an ad hoc basis and have no clear roadmap for implementation.

In many cases, the interim government had to backtrack because of pressures from certain political parties, he added.

"We have found that some members of the very newly formed political party, interim government and the political parties were involved in corruption, and instances of conflict of interest," he said.

"Thus, we can say we have ousted an authoritarian regime, but are not doing enough to uproot the authoritarian system," Iftekharuzzaman said.