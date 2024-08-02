Bangladesh
1 more dies of dengue

File Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till yesterday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 57 this year.

During the period, 197 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Some 669 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals. A total of 6,517 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record. The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3, 18,749 recoveries last year.

