1 killed, 2 hurt as bus hits motorcycle, roadside shop

A motorcyclist was killed and two others were injured when a bus hit a motorcycle and a roadside shop in the Balshabari area of Ullapara upazila in Sirajganj yesterday morning.

The deceased is identified as Md Nazrul Islam, 35, of Durgapur village in Shahzadpur upazila of Sirajganj.

Police seized the bus, but its driver and helper managed to flee from the scene.

"The Dhaka-bound bus of Shyamoli Paribahan was moving fast when suddenly a battery-run three-wheeler appeared in front of it, causing the bus driver to lose control. Subsequently, the bus hit the motorcycle and a roadside shop," said Md Jakir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station.

Nazrul died on the spot, while two people who were inside the shop were injured.

The injured were taken to the Ullapara Upazila Health Complex for treatment.

Traffic movement was halted for some time on the Dhaka-Pabna highway following the accident. Later, police brought the situation under control.