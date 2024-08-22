1 dies, several hurt in BNP factional clash

A man was killed and several others were injured in a clash between two factions of BNP in Nagarkanda upazila of Faridpur yesterday.

The incident took place at Nagarkanda Bazar area around 11:30am when supporters of Shahidul Islam Babul, general secretary of Krishak Dal's central committee, clashed with supporters of Shama Obaid, BNP's central organising secretary (Faridpur division).

The deceased Kabir Bhuiyan, 50, of Chagaldi area of Nagarkanda municipality, was a supporter of Babul.

Enayet Hossain Sakhawat, ward master of Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital, confirmed the death, adding that the injured were also being treated at the hospital.

Local BNP men said Babul was supposed to hold two road meetings in Nagarkanda yesterday.

Shama Obaid's supporters broke two arches made to welcome Babul around 2:00am on Wednesday, and chased away his supporters.

Tension prevailed since then as sporadic chases and counter chases followed between the rival groups, eventually ensuing the clash. Some shops of Babul's supporters were vandalised and looted.

Contacted, Babul alleged that Awami League activists have infiltrated BNP to create chaos within the party.

Shama Obaid did not receive her phone.

Confirming the matter, Aminur Rahman, officer in-charge of Nagarkanda Police Station, said the situation was later brought under control.