1 dies, 615 get hospitalised in 24 hours

Single-day dengue cases have surged past 600 for the first time this year, raising concerns among health experts.

The Directorate General of Health Servic reported that one dengue patient died and 615 others were hospitalised in the 24 hours leading up to yesterday morning.

This brings the total number of deaths to 97, with 16,285 cases recorded so far this year. Of these, 9,198 are from outside Dhaka.

Experts have called on the authorities to take urgent action to control the rising number of cases.

Kabirul Bashar, an entomologist from Jahangirnagar University, warned that the situation could worsen later this month due to rainwater puddles providing breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes, while the authorities remain largely inactive.

"We need to identify dengue hotspots and act immediately to prevent further cases. The situation is dire across the country," Bashar said.

"Public leadership is crucial in anti-mosquito campaigns, but there is no mayor at present," he added.