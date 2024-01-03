World to witness a ‘great election’ in Bangladesh on Jan 7: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the Election Commission is able to act independently and authoritatively, which is why the electoral code of conduct is being maintained strictly.

Speaking at the party president's office in Dhaka's Dhanmondi this afternoon, Quader said wherever the electoral code of conduct is being violated, the Election Commission is taking action. There is no interference or obstruction from the government, and Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is firm on this matter, he said.

Quader said the world will witness a "great election" in Bangladesh on Januuary 7 with the spontaneous presence of people, where the public opinion will be victorious.

He also said BNP and Jamaat, having failed in their movements, are now distributing leaflets. "They are stuck in the quicksand of failure and mistakes, and they cannot come out."

Their negative agendas, violence, and blockades have been ignored by the people, he said.

Even if BNP now says they will not resort to violence, there is no way to say if it's true or not because they say one thing and do the other thing, he further said. "We are receiving news that they are secretly conspiring."

The road transport and bridges minister also criticised the "double standards" of Amnesty International.

He said, "Amnesty International talks about human rights in Bangladesh, and the verdict in Dr Yunus'case, but why don't they speak about the massacres that Israel is carrying out in Gaza, Palestine? They have not said a single word against Israel."

Awami League Organisational Secretary BM Mozammel Haq, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, along with central and metropolitan Awami League leaders were present at the press briefing.