Workers Party to go tough on graft if voted to power

Announces 28-point polls manifesto

Bangladesh Workers Party, an ally of ruling Awami League, yesterday announced its election manifesto for the 12th parliamentary election, saying the country is grappling with various crises, including corruption, nepotism, inflation, and economic discrimination.

"Workers Party is determined to prevent corruption, embezzlement, and money laundering, to break market syndicates that control product pricing, and to build an anti-imperialist and non-communal Bangladesh in the spirit of Liberation War," said the party in its manifesto.

The 28-point manifesto was unveiled at Jatiya Press Club by the party's politburo member Noor Ahmad Bakul, which read that they will strictly deal with corruption and form a special court to bring the corrupt under justice.

"An initiative will be taken to bring back the black money that was laundered, and strict action will be taken against loan defaulters," reads the manifesto.

The party has fielded a total of 23 candidates across the country with their own symbol -- hammer. However, two top leaders of the party -- Rashed Khan Menon and Fazley Hossain Badsha -- are running with AL symbol, "boat."

The party criticised the decision to take a loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Due to the conditions of the loan, the government hiked the electricity and fuel prices several times, which impacted the industry, transport, and agriculture sectors, said the party.

Corruption, economic mismanagement, money laundering, the syndicate system, and the economic situation prescribed by the IMF and World Bank are creating a serious discriminatory situation, it added.