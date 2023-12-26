National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Tue Dec 26, 2023 11:28 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 26, 2023 11:30 PM

Won't slow down internet on polls day, says EC

Star Digital Report
Tue Dec 26, 2023 11:28 PM Last update on: Tue Dec 26, 2023 11:30 PM
Reclaiming voters’ trust: EC banks on technologies

The Election Commission will not instruct anyone to slow down the internet speed during the upcoming general polls slated for January 7.

"Why will the internet speed be slowed down?" asked Election Commission additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath in response to journalists' questions.

The previous EC faced huge criticism after instructing relevant authorities to slow down mobile internet by shutting 3G and 4G services on election day in December 2018.

According to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), there are around 13 crore internet subscribers. Of which, around 9 crores are using 4G internet.

