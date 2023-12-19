Won’t comment now about Jan 7 polls’ acceptance

CEC tells reporters

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal yesterday declined to comment on whether the January 7 polls would be accepted nationally and internationally.

"I am not going to comment on that. We'll see after the election," he said in response to a question from a journalist about whether there would be any problem regarding the national and international acceptance of the polls.

The CEC was talking to reporters at the Election Commission office in Dhaka's Agargaon after a meeting with Iwama Kiminori, the Japanese envoy in Dhaka.

Twenty-seven political parties, including the ruling Awami League and its 14-party alliance partners, are running in the election amid boycott by 17 parties, including the BNP and its allies.

Asked if the EC felt any discomfort over a major political party's boycott, Habibul said it is not a matter of comfort or discomfort for them, rather it is their responsibility to hold the election.

"But it's true that they [BNP] are an important party. Had they run, it would have been much better.

"We said earlier that if they had taken part, the election could have been more participatory and everyone feels that," he said.

About the declaration by some political parties that they would resist the polls, the CEC said, "Let's see what happens. If anyone wants to resist the election, it's up to them. This is a political strategy. We are not going to comment on that. We want the election to be peaceful."

About international pressure, Habibul said almost all countries, including Bangladesh's development partners, are enquiring about the polls.

The government is repeatedly saying that the January 7 election would be free, fair, and credible and the EC is also saying this, he said.

"Like many others, we also hope the next national election will be a credible election. We are emphasizing on ensuring free, fair, and peaceful polls."

Earlier, Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori told reporters that his country was planning to send an election observation mission to Bangladesh to oversee the polls.