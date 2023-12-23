Will take action if leaflets distributed to discourage voters: EC Anisur

Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman today warned of taking legal action against those who are involved with the distribution of leaflets to discourage voters from going to polling centres to cast their votes.

"No one has the right to resist voting. Some [voters] may not come [to polling stations] to cast their votes. But if they resist others, we have now brought an amendment to jail them for up to seven years or impose fines," he told journalists at Agargaon's Nirbachon Bhaban in Dhaka.

"We [Election Commission] have asked all police and magistrates to take appropriate action for ensuring a smooth and peaceful atmosphere in polling stations," he added.

Asked if the EC would cancel candidatures due to electoral code of conduct violation or conflict between any candidates, the election commissioner said, in that case, the candidature will be cancelled, at some place or the other.